Department of Public Social Services in DHS closes after staff reports flu-like symptoms

News

Several employees working at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services office in Desert Hot Springs reported flu-like symptoms, officials said today, spurring the office to close until next week for deep cleaning.

Symptoms for the coronavirus are often similar to a flu or cold, such as

fever, cough or breathing difficulties, but the department did not say whether the employees were being tested for coronavirus infection.

"The health of our employees and customers is our top priority," said Allison Gonzalez, an assistant director at the department, in a statement. " We're working to keep everybody safe while delivering vital benefits and services to individuals and households with great needs during this very challenging time.''

The office, at 65753 Pierson Blvd., will reopen Monday with limited staff and restricted public access, officials said.

Customers requiring face-to-face meetings with DPSS employees can go to the Cathedral City or Banning offices for the time being.

According to the department, more than half of its 4,300-member workforce is currently teleworking from home.

DPSS services and benefits can also be accessed online at www.dpss.co.riverside.ca.us, and by phone at 877-410-8827