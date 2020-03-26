Exclusive: Inside-look at a county health lab testing for coronavirus

News

At the only public-health laboratory in Riverside County, its director Dr. Errin Rider said they're testing up to 60 samples a day for coronavirus. Many of the samples have been from the Coachella Valley.

"I have never experienced anything on this scale. It is definitely unique," she said.

Dr. Rider said they began testing for the virus two weeks ago, and at first none of the samples came back positive. Now, it's about 10 percent.

"I think it's concerning, but it's also really what we're seeing across the U.S.," she said.

Dr. Rider said the samples sent to the lab are considered the most high-priority, meaning they come from patients who are really sick or who have had direct contact with someone who tested positive. Once the samples arrive, they go through a multi-step process that takes less than 48 hours. Results are then immediately given to health officials.

She said the laboratory has ordered more equipment to increase the amount of testing performed each day.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for a full look inside the lab.