Local community arts center creating face masks for medical professionals

Coronavirus

CREATE Center for the Arts has been closed to the public since March 19, after Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. But, the Palm Desert community arts center hasn't shut down completely. The nonprofit has repurposed its technology lab into a 3D printing center to provide needed materials to local health care providers.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a shortage of personal protective equipment, putting health care providers on the frontlines at risk. CREATE Center's founder Debra Ann Mumm wanted to continue to serve the community and heard of other groups helping the medical supply shortage by 3D printing masks. Shen then started researching how CREATE Center could do the same.

Mumm along with Dr. Richard Loftus, a local doctor working to combat the coronavirus here in the valley, decided on a mask design created by a Spanish doctor that can be 3D printed in approximately one hour.

Currently, CREATE Center is working on printing more masks and encouraging other organizations with access to 3D printers to help in production. If community members would like to learn how they can help they can visit createcenterrm.org/communityresources to learn more.

