Sam’s Club offering senior hours and ‘concierge service’ for vulnerable shoppers

Sam’s Club is now offering exclusive hours for senior shoppers and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems: 7-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to not be fighting as many crowds,” said Bill Romatko, a Sam’s Club shopper.

“My husband has health issues and so do I so we’re trying to stay out of the crowds,” said Judy Poledouris.

Employees on site are available to offer assistance to those in need.

Additionally, starting this week, the company is introducing a new “concierge service” for at-risk members. During the special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., members can shop at Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car.

From a designated parking location, members then tell a Sam’s Club associate what items they need. The items are recorded on an iPad and delivered to the car.

“Especially for people who need to not be exposed because of pre-existing conditions, that’s a perfect way to keep them safe,” said Romatko.

According to Sam’s Club, the concierge service and senior hours are being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays nationwide.

