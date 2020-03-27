Skip to Content
City of Palm Springs designates hotels, vacation rentals for Coronavirus mitigation

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready clarified the state and city's moratorium, and declared that vacation rentals, hotels, and other lodging facilities are not allowed to operate within city limits unless they are used for mitigation and containment measures related to COVID-19.

Several hotels have already made themselves available. Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking to some of these hotels and who they already have began housing.

