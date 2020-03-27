Doctor tests positive for coronavirus at Riverside Medical Clinic

News

A doctor at Riverside Medical Clinic’s Day Street office has tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials say they are now tracking down any patients or staff who also may be at risk of the infection.

Health investigators are working hard to contact the patients while the doctor was infectious so they can take the appropriate steps on what to do next. The physician is not being identified, but he is expected to recover.

“This is an unfortunate situation and we are taking all steps necessary to protect the patients and staff,” said Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

Unfortunately, the healthcare professionals are not immune to this virus, so they must strictly follow the guidelines of staying home while infected.

Riverside Medical Clinic has scheduled testing for patients who were possibly exposed on March 28th. The President and COO for Riverside Medical Clinic, Judy Carpenter cares about the safety of their patients and staff.