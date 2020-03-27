Eisenhower Health launched donation hotline for personal protective equipment

Coronavirus

Since coronavirus struck the Coachella Valley, hospitals have been filling up and supplies running short. But that’s when the community stepped in.

“One of the things we noticed immediately is that people were calling in and wanting to help, and they wanted to donate,” said Eisenhower Health's Environmental Services Director Dana Francis.

Francis and his team launched a donations hotline for personal protective equipment on March 24. Since then, Eisenhower Health has received thousands of dollars worth of supplies.

“We had a really strong need for N95 masks and we had an amazing response from the community,” said Francis.

“There’s a real strong need right now for isolation gowns, that’s really what we’re focusing on right now,” he said.

“An isolation gown is a barrier gown for the nurse to go and care for that patient directly and protect her uniform, and protect her body from transmitting any type of disease.”

The hospital is making sure to keep the exchange of products as safe as possible.

“The best way to do that is, we’ll come pick it up and we’ll bring it to the hospital, or you can also deliver it to the hospital as well. At that point, a team, myself and some other employees and directors of the organization, go through each individual product and make sure that it is safe and that it is an appropriate product to be taken to the floor at that point,” Francis said.

He added that the community’s support could bring a tear to his eye.

“The outpour from the community so far since we’ve opened this line has been huge. So when you think about that and look at what we’re taking in on a daily basis, it’s really heartwarming and it tells us that people really care about us, and really care about the healthcare workers and our safety, and we’re really grateful for that,” Francis said.

In addition to isolation gowns, Eisenhower Health is also in need of bleach and sanitizing wipes. To donate, call Eisenhower Health’s coronavirus hotline at 760-837-8988 and ask for the donation hotline.



