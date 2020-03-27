Locals react to stimulus relief package due to coronavirus pandemic

News

Congress and President Trump have signed a historic $2 trillion dollar rescue package for Americans to address the dramatic economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.



“It's great. I don’t have worry about payroll hours," said Linda Locklear. " I don’t have to worry about am I going to be able to give my employees the hours they need.”



Restaurant owner, Linda Locklear of Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island Diner said she’s relieved to hear the news that aid is on its way.



The stimulus package includes a $350 billion loan program for small businesses to avoid shutting down or having to lay off employees.

"It takes a lot of pressure off us because can you imagine taking a loan out and having to pay it back or having to start to pay it back in three months," said Locklear.

Locklear said her business has been hit hard amid coronavirus outbreak and she's holding on, hoping business will turn around soon.

“If it's real and if what they are saying is actually going to happen its amazing," said Locklear.

The bill also providing help to Americans with a lump-sum check of up to $1,200 and $2,400 for joint tax returns depending on your annual income. Families can receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

“Its definitely nice to have a little bit of optimism in a time like this," said Patrick Jackman.

Patrick Jackman, who’s visiting his parents in La Quinta, was laid off two weeks ago.

“Anything is good right now and looking forward to it," said Jackman.

Many are wondering when will you receive that payment, According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, he said he’s expecting most people to receive it will within 3 weeks.

“Hey, I’ll take it for sure its exciting," said Jackman.

“Its a way positive note and the market might go up a bit so thats always good news," said Beth Jackman.

For information on stimulus payment examples.

For information on economic stimulus payment Q&As.



For information for small business loan program resources.