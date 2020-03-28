Comfortable weekend with a warm-up on the way

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have consistently stayed below average. In fact, this weekend will be no different. Temperatures are expected to remain 5-10 degrees below the seasonal normal.

Winds will remain weaker for Saturday, then a trough of low pressure dips into the region, bringing back areas of gusty west to northwesterly winds.

As this trough of low pressure moves over the west coast by Sunday, areas of gusty winds return and temperatures stay below normal. Along the coast and local mountains, there will be some chances for scattered precipitation. Snow chances for elevations above 5,500 ft.

We are already starting to see temperatures warming up with a ridge of high pressure building Monday. The average for this time of year in Palm Springs is 81 degrees. Temperatures are expected to climb near 90 through the middle of the week.