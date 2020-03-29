Police search for suspect who damaged patrol cars from two agencies in Indio

News

Two valley agencies are searching for a person who reportedly damaged two patrol cars on Friday, one from Indio Police and the other from the California Highway Patrol Office also in Indio.

According to a news release by the Indio Police Department on Sunday, they say at around 11:45 on Friday, an on duty Indio Police Officer, driving a marked black and white police unit, was traveling eastbound on the I-10 freeway when his vehicle was struck by a large object causing significant damage.

Further investigation revealed that a marked CHP patrol vehicle was also struck by a large object around the same time in the same area.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact California Highway Patrol Officer Torres at 760-775-5300 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867