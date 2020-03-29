Coronavirus cases surpass the 200 mark in Riverside County, First 2 cases in Indian Wells
Officials announced new coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon. The total number of cases in Riverside County is 233, this is an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in Riverside County remain at 8. The city of Coachella is the only valley city that does not have a case, today Indian wells was added to that list with their first two positive cases.
The county is also breaking down the cases by city.
- Desert Hot Springs: 4 cases
- Palm Springs: 22 cases, 2 deaths
- Cathedral City: 5 cases
- Rancho Mirage: 11 cases, 2 deaths
- Palm Desert 13: cases, 1 death
- Indian Wells: 2 cases (first cases reported in city)
- La Quinta: 8 cases
- Indio: 11 cases, 2 deaths
- Coachella: 0 cases
Also provided was a breakdown of cases by age and by gender. Despite what many believe is just a virus that impacts the old, the majority of the coronavirus cases are in the 40 to 65 year old age range.
- 80+ - 16 cases
- 65 to 79 - 51 cases
- 40 to 64 - 104 cases
- 18 to 39 - 59 cases
- 5 to 17 - 2 cases
- Unknown - 1 case
- Male: 139
- Female: 93
Dr. Cameron Kaiser tweeted after the numbers were released, "We continue to work to refine the map and its numbers to better reflect unincorporated areas throughout Riverside County. So, you may see cities’ numbers drop as we fine-tune the map. Stay tuned."
