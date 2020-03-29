Coronavirus cases surpass the 200 mark in Riverside County, First 2 cases in Indian Wells

News

Officials announced new coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon. The total number of cases in Riverside County is 233, this is an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in Riverside County remain at 8. The city of Coachella is the only valley city that does not have a case, today Indian wells was added to that list with their first two positive cases.

The county is also breaking down the cases by city.

Desert Hot Springs: 4 cases

Palm Springs: 22 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 5 cases

Rancho Mirage: 11 cases, 2 deaths

Palm Desert 13: cases, 1 death

Indian Wells: 2 cases (first cases reported in city)

La Quinta: 8 cases

Indio: 11 cases, 2 deaths

Coachella: 0 cases

Check out the map here.

Also provided was a breakdown of cases by age and by gender. Despite what many believe is just a virus that impacts the old, the majority of the coronavirus cases are in the 40 to 65 year old age range.

80+ - 16 cases

65 to 79 - 51 cases

40 to 64 - 104 cases

18 to 39 - 59 cases

5 to 17 - 2 cases

Unknown - 1 case

Male: 139

Female: 93