Valley tenants react to Gov. Newsom’s executive order protecting renters

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday designed to protect renters and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic.



The move responds to concerns many are experiencing with wage loss and layoffs that make it hard to pay rent, mortgages and utility bills, as the virus spreads.



“I am worried, I am not going to get paid as much and i work less hours than usual," said Alyn Rosas.



Cathedral City renter, Alyn Rosas said she’s been scrambling to find ways to make April’s rent since her hours at work were reduced to part-time because of the pandemic.

Rosas hearing for the first time about Governor Newsom’s executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions and protect residents against utility shutoffs.

“I feel a little bit relieved because I was thinking about it," said Rosas."It's going to be April 1st in a couple of days so I have to pay rent.”

Rosas neighbor, Jessica Graves also concerned about paying her bills



“I am going to be able to just make rent but then I going to decide if I am going to eat or pay bills or what’s going to happen," said Graves.



Under the governor’s order, tenants must give written notice no more than seven days after rent is due that they're unable to pay all or part of the rent due to the impacts of coronavirus.



But there’s a catch, it does not free tenants from ultimately paying rent. They’re still required to pay whatever they owe after the moratorium is lifted May 31st.

“You’re still going to have to make up that money somehow, we’re all just really worried about how to pay our bills and live our life," said Graves.



Ira Meltzer, CEO of One Million Dollar Plus, a residential financing advisory company, offers tips to renters who are financially impacted.

“Its important when you contact your landlord, you’re going to have to make arrangements when things normalize to make up these payments that you’re missing in rent," said Meltzer. "If you want to : one retain your existing rental and number two not destroy your credit when it comes to future rentals."

Meltzer said its key to start documenting any form of contact with the property owner or manager.

“Just stay in communication don’t avoid your landlord but be proactive," said Meltzer. "The people who contact their landlords first are going to be in a much better position than those who wait.”