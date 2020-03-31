1 new death in San Bernardino County, 125 cases

News

The number of coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is now 125 and one additional death has been confirmed bringing the total to 4.

According to data provided by San Bernardino County, as of March 31st, 1948 patients have been tested, 6.4% tested positive for a total of 125, there have been 4 deaths.

3 cases are in the 0 to 17 age group

56 of the cases are in the 18 to 49 age group.

36 of cases are in the ages between 50 to 64

30 cases are ages 65+

52% of the cases are male

48% of the cases are female

San Bernardino County has also broken down coronavirus cases by city.