News
today at 12:30 pm
1 new death in San Bernardino County, 125 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is now 125 and one additional death has been confirmed bringing the total to 4.

According to data provided by San Bernardino County, as of March 31st, 1948 patients have been tested, 6.4% tested positive for a total of 125, there have been 4 deaths.

  • 3 cases are in the 0 to 17 age group
  • 56 of the cases are in the 18 to 49 age group.
  • 36 of cases are in the ages between 50 to 64
  • 30 cases are ages 65+
  • 52% of the cases are male
  • 48% of the cases are female

San Bernardino County has also broken down coronavirus cases by city.

Timothy Kiley

Timothy Kiley is Assistant News Director for News Channel 3 starting in 2002 as Photojournalist.

