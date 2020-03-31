Drive-up coronavirus testing site opens at Riverside County Fairgrounds

News

Drive-thru coronavirus testing will begin Tuesday morning, March 31, at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio after being moved over the weekend from Indian Wells.

The previous site at the Southwest Church was in operation since March 17. The testing schedule will remain the same as before the move: Tuesdays through Saturdays, “until supplies are exhausted or the community's needs have been met,” according to Riverside University Health System spokesman Jose Arballo.

Area residents can be screened for symptoms over the phone by calling 800-945-6171, and if deemed eligible, can schedule an appointment. Drive-ups without an appointment will not be tested.

Some of the symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or congestion. People who have been exposed to a confirmed case can also get tested, officials said.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lots 5 and 5A off of Arabia Street, between Highway 111 and Doctor Carreon Boulevard.

A second testing location at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore will also be open Tuesday. The Lake Elsinore site has operated since March 19 and by appointment only, as well. Testing is available there Sundays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those looking to be tested at the Lake Elsinore location must live within 50 miles of Riverside and can make appointments at www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19, or by calling 800-945-6171.

County officials on Monday also announced a third testing location -- at the Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside, which will also be by appointment only and is scheduled to open up Wednesday morning.

“Riverside County continues to offer more options for residents to get tested,'' said Supervisor Karen Spiegel in a statement. “This third drive-up location will help ensure that those who have symptoms have options to get tested.''

