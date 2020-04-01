District seeks donations of medical supplies and equipment to help local hospitals

News

A variety of medical supplies and equipment, as well as non-medical supplies, are needed across the Coachella Valley in response to existing COVID-19 cases and in anticipation of a surge that public health officials expect.

To provide the best possible care to all valley residents and help protect the healthcare professionals caring for them, the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation is accepting these donated items (please click the link to see the full list or see below). The items will be distributed to the valley's three hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities in need.

Medical suppliers, businesses and residents can arrange a donation by informing the District of what they have to give through email at: covid19help@dhcd.org.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, donations can then be dropped off at two locations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

· Desert Regional Medical Center main entrance, 1150 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA.

· John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital main entrance, 47111 Monroe St., Indio, CA

Volunteers and/or valet staff will be on hand to receive the donated items. Donors are asked to bring a business card or another form of address to be contacted later if needed. Because all donations are tax-deductible, a tax letter will be provided to each donor.

If you are unable or have concerns about dropping off your donated items, please email covid19help@dhcd.org to arrange pick-up between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.For updates on the District and Foundation's efforts, please follow us at dhcd.org, Facebook and Instagram.