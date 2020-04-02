Gov Newsom announces help for small businesses; new site to find jobs

News

Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on California's response to the #COVID19 outbreak and announces assistance available for small businesses and workers impacted by the crisis. https://t.co/Ty60NGEGgE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 2, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom announced new initiatives to help small businesses and those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During his daily briefing, Newsom announced the launch of onwardca.org, a new website that connects people impacted by job loss due to the coronavirus outbreak to essential life services, job opportunities, and more.

Newsom talks about onwardca.org

According to Newsom, the site matches open jobs with individuals and their skillset.

"They actually prompt 37 questions to specify where you are geographically, what your exact skill set is, what your wage preference may look like, and then they match you with open job listings throughout the state of California," Newsom said.

Newsom added that there are already over 70,000 job openings are already listed on the site.

Many Californians have been hit hard by #COVID19.



Today @BitwiseInd launched a new website that will match out-of-work Californians with critical jobs available statewide! More jobs are being added on a regular basis.



📲 https://t.co/8xIhAeiSnI — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 2, 2020

To help small businesses, Newsom announced a one-year reprieve for small businesses from sales tax of upwards of $50,000. There will be no fines, no penalties for up to $50,000. You can pay that off in 12 months with no interest.

Newsom encouraged small business owners to take advantage of federal assistance programs like:

Federal small business stimulus programs:

"We need to be able to get the federal dollars into the state of California which means we need to get people to apply for these federal supports that were recently announced," Newsom said.

Click here for more info for business and employers