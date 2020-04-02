Riverside County closes all golf courses until June 19

News

Riverside County Public Health Officers have issued a new order that closes all golf courses in Riverside County, whether public or private, until June 19.

The new order was issued on Thursday, April 2 and is effective immediately.

"Use of golf courses, and their ancillary areas, shall not be permitted by any person or group, regardless of membership status, course admission cost, or party size," reads the order.

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur broke the news on the order Thursday afternoon.

Those who violate the order are subject to fines, imprisonment, or both. There are also civil penalties of up to $1,000 a day.

Maintenance and landscaping work is still allowed at the facility so that it is ready when play is once again allowed. Security is also allowed to continue operating.

This new order comes just a few days after various local private golf clubs sent a letter to the county asking for play to be allowed.

"We believe that golf should be treated the same as walking, running, cycling and other outdoor recreational sports and activities that offer the benefits of social distancing," reads the letter in part, from general managers of most of the valley's private clubs. "By the game’s nature, golfers play more than six feet apart and, in most cases, remain up to hundreds of feet apart."

