Workers at SunDate packaging facility test positive for coronavirus

Management at the SunDate packaging plant in Coachella confirmed that multiple workers tested positive for coronavirus.

A manager for the facility told News Channel 3 the plant was closed on Monday for cleaning and sanitizing. Workers were then notified of the news on Tuesday.

The exact number of employees who tested positive was not disclosed.

SunDate is a local company that has become one of the largest date packers in the United States.

