A second Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy dies from coronavirus complications

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that a second deputy had died from complications due to COVID-19. In a tweet, the department wrote that Deputy David Werksman, a 22-year veteran, died on Thursday, April 2. Werksman was most recently assigned to the sheriff's administration.

"His death due to COVID-19 is the latest excruciating loss as a

result of the silent killer COVID-19 for our Association and the law

enforcement community," said Bill Young, the Riverside Sheriffs' Association President. "His death is a grim reminder of the

risks that our members face every day, serving the public in the face of this

pandemic."

Werksman's death comes one day after that of Deputy Terrell Young, the first Riverside County Sheriff's deputy to die from the coronavirus.