Riverside County Sheriff deputy dies from Coronavius

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on social media this morning that the first Riverside County Sheriff deputy who has died from the complications from the Coronovirus.

The Sheriff Department released this statement: "We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young. Terrell Young served this department for 15 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

