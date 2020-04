Riverside County coronavirus cases grow by 145, total now 638

News

Riverside County confirmed 145 new coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total up to 638.

The county also confirmed a new death, bringing the total up to 15.

The number of recoveries did not change, it remains at 50.

Cases by local cities:

City of Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

City of Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

City of Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 1

City of Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 15

Deaths: 2

City of Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 36

Deaths: 1

City of Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

City of La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 0

City of Indio

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 2

City of Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Cases by age:

0 to 4: 2

5 to 17: 6

18 to 39: 164

40 to 64: 297

65 to 79: 104

80 +: 33

Cases by gender: