Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:35 pm
Published 12:52 pm

Riverside County health officials details plan for hospital surge

COPVID-19 Update - April 3, 2020

COVID-19 Update - April 3, 2020

Posted by Riverside University Health System - Public Health on Friday, April 3, 2020

Riverside University Health System officials, joined by Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez, will address dire patient surge projections and how the healthcare community is working together to address the need.

Medical professionals will provide details on the intensifying preparations underway as hospitals brace for a surge of COVID-19 patients and address the steps that the public must take to slow the rapid community spread.

Coronavirus / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply