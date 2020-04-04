Locals flock to gun stores amid coronavirus crisis

News

As concerns over the coronavirus pandemic grows, gun sales are surging.

A line out the door at 2nd Amendment Sports in Palm Desert.

News Channel 3 asked gun buyers, "why are you buying a firearm?"

"For security," said Tomas Barragan.

Tomas Barragan from Coachella waited his turn to pick up his newly purchased firearm but he’s not alone Antonio Miranda and his wife had the same idea.



“I just want to be able to protect my family just in case anything goes down," said Miranda.



General manager, Kent Miller said stores sales have increased since the coronavirus crisis began estimating 95 percent of his customers have been first time buyers.



“People fearing worst case scenarios of food shortages potentially or reasons that they would need to bunker in their home to survive the pandemic for extended period of time and being concerned that somebody may attempt a home invasion," said Miller.



According to Miller, home defense style shotguns, 9 millimeter handguns have been flying off the store’s shelves and many are also purchasing ammunition.

“There’s also been a panic to obtain a restrictive commodity," said Miller.



Miller said there’s a process when purchasing a gun in the state of California. T.J. Ferguson is going through it buying his first firearm.

“There’s more process than i knew, you need to get a license thats good for 5 years, pass a 30 question test and then there’s a 10 day waiting period before you can pick it," said Ferguson.



Sales started surging locally here three weeks ago but gun buyers nationwide are setting new records according to federal data.

A chart from the FBI showing nationwide background checks totaled to 3.7 million in March, the highest since 1998.



Another graph showcasing California’s background checks dramatically increasing in the month of March amid the coronavirus pandemic. These numbers haven’t been this high in the last three years.

“The last time I saw a real panic buy was when California gun laws tightening at the end of 2016," said Miller.