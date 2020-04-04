What to expect when you’re expecting during COVID-19 pandemic

News

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 global pandemic, expecting mothers are left with many questions while they prepare to bring a new baby into a world of uncertainty.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay spoke to an expecting mother who shares her concerns and we try to help shed light on what information other expecting moms need to know before giving birth.

Brittany Crawford of Cathedral City is days away from welcoming her second child into the world.

“My anxiety has been pretty high about the coronavirus," Crawford told News Channel 3. "I think it’s on everybody’s mind at the moment but as a pregnant female it’s even scarier at this time,” she said.

Her baby is scheduled for a high-risk cesarean section delivery on April 14 at JFK Memorial.

“I haven’t had much information about what’s going to happen when I go to the hospital,” she said.

We reached out to Desert Care Network Hospitals to help her out.

Here’s what expecting mothers need to know:

As of now, expecting moms are allowed one person per day to be with them at the hospital. That person, of course, can’t show any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. This is for babies being delivered at JFK Memorial, Desert Regional Medical Center or Hi-Desert Medical Center.

Right now, there is little information on how the virus may impact a newborn. The CDC still does not know if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus onto her baby during pregnancy or delivery.

Expecting moms like Brittany are advised to take all of the same precautions as everyone else. This includes wearing a mask during essential travel, washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with many people, especially people who are sick.

“I have not left the house," she said. My husband goes shopping once a week. He has been wearing a mask that he has as well,” she added.

If a pregnant woman is experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath you must tell your doctor immediately.

“Going into a hospital is kind of scary for me at the moment because as a regular civilian you feel like it may be kind of a breeding ground in a way,” she said.

Is it safe for a pregnant woman to go to a hospital during this pandemic?

“The environment at Desert Regional is safe for pregnant women,” Lilia Pacini, OB/GYN at Desert Regional Medical Center told News Channel 3.

Right now, according to the CDC, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus. The virus has also not been found in breastmilk but more research is still being done.

“Despite everything that’s going on, I cannot wait," Crawford said. "I’m just over the moon and although this is all stressful I know that’s it’s worth it in the end,” she said.

Go to our coronavirus answers page here to learn more from a local OB/GYN.

The CDC guidelines for expecting mothers here.

For more questions please contact your doctor or local hospital.