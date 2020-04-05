Local magician teaches kids magic tricks online for free

News

Hey parents! Are you looking for unique ways to keep kids busy while at home?

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay has one magical idea for you to try!

Tony Daniels is a magician based in Palm Springs. He has decided to post magic trick tutorials online to keep kids busy while staying home.

“Once the coronavirus hit I thought let’s try to come up with something that we can do for the kids,” Daniels told News Channel 3.

“A lot of kids love magic so why don’t we post videos and do a live chat every once in a while where we teach kids how to do magic with things they find lying around the house,” he said.

Things you can find at home like cups and cotton balls or construction paper and markers, even some spare change is all you need to do these tricks!

He posts new magic trick videos every other day. Tune in Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3 to see what his magic tricks look like.

Daniels was first introduced to magic tricks at five years old when he saw a magician at the library. Now, he hopes to bring that same awe and wonder to those looking for something to do at home.

“Let’s focus on the kids," Daniels said. "Let’s try and get them excited," he added. "Once they learn the trick, they have to practice so more time is taken so it should keep them occupied,” he said.

If you want to learn any of Tony's magic tricks follow the link here: https://www.facebook.com/magictonydaniels/?epa=SEARCH_BOX