3.5 Earthquake hits North Shore near the Salton Sea

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck just before 9 am Monday morning in North Shore. No injuries or damage reported.

This after a weekend of earthquakes hitting the Anza area and being felt widely in the Valley.

A 3.5 and 2.6 were felt after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. And before that a pair of earthquakes after 2 pm measured at a 3.5 earthquake followed by a 2.5 just 30 seconds later.

The Coachella Valley Preparedness Network stresses the need for individual preparedness in a recent news release. Especially during this coronavirus pandemic the CVDPN offered this guidance:

"This is NOT the time to panic or worry about “all the things that could go wrong.” The people in your community will be looking for strong, stable, and confident leadership. Focus on the emergency functions you can STILL do in spite of the pandemic and work together to carry them out as safely as possible."