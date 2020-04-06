Coronavirus causes widespread wedding cancellations and postponements

News

The widespread impacts of COVID-19 have extended out to couples planning on getting married. The Coachella Valley has seen cancellations and postponements across the board during one of the busiest wedding seasons of the year.

"Ninety to ninety-five percent of our weddings are destination weddings. These are people coming to Palm Springs from all over the world," Celebrations of Joy Events owner, Kathy O'Connell said.

The destination provides a desert oasis for couples who decide to get hitched locally.

In recent weeks, wedding reservations have taken a turn for the worst.



"Every single event we had for March through the beginning of June has postponed, in one case cancelled," O'Connell said.

O'Connell said couples have had to make decisions they never thought they would face.

"It’s horrible. I’ve had to talk quite a few brides off the ledge-- brides in tears," O'Connell said.

Some weddings have been postponed until 2021 because fall bookings are filled up and certain venues. Fortunately during the unprecedented time, O'Connell said vendors are not charging to change dates.

She said although it has become a difficult time, there are ways to stay positive and productive for the wedding.

"You’re home now, you’re together. Pick your music, have a zoom meeting with your florist," O'Connell said.

Others have already adapted to the challenges the best way they know how.

"We had 10 guests in total and then the wedding party," newlywed, Desiree Darling said.

Darling recently married KESQ Director, Jason Dodough on April 1. They both had plans to marry, but when Coronavirus concerns began to escalate both decided to take the non-traditional route of having a backyard wedding.



"We hand made a bunch of masks to hand out to the participants that did not have masks. We had hand sanitizer and surface disinfectants," newlywed, Jason Dodough said.

The couple managed to find an officiant through Riverside County. They have also made future plans once all goes back to normal.

"And then we’re going to have a big party later," Darling said.

"I would like to renew our vows in the face of the new world, post-apocalypse," Dodough said.

The couple has maintained positive attitudes through the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Kathy O'Connell had one similar message.

"Just to stay positive. Remember why you’re getting married in the first place. Remember that you want to be together-- that you’re creating something special. Use this time to do that and use this time to stay connected."