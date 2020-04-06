Riverside County coronavirus cases increase to 946

News

Riverside County health officials confirmed 147 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 6. The total number of cases is now 946

The total number of deaths also increased to 25. No information has been released on the six new deaths, however, Palm Springs reported two new deaths since April 5.

The number of patients who have recovered remained at 60.

Cases by each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/6/2020)

Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 57

Deaths: 7

Indio

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 2

Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 36

Deaths: 0

Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 29

Deaths: 1

La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 2

Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Palm Springs has the third most cases by a city throughout Riverside County, but the most deaths with seven. Moreno Valley has the most with 90 cases (2 deaths), followed by Riverside with 83 cases (0 deaths).

Cases by age range:

0 to 4: 4

5 to 17: 11

18 to 39: 264

40 to 64: 441

65 to 79: 136

80 +: 40

Cases by gender:

Female: 454

Male: 443

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.