Riverside County coronavirus cases increase to 946
Riverside County health officials confirmed 147 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 6. The total number of cases is now 946
The total number of deaths also increased to 25. No information has been released on the six new deaths, however, Palm Springs reported two new deaths since April 5.
The number of patients who have recovered remained at 60.
Cases by each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/6/2020)
- Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 57
Deaths: 7
- Indio
Confirmed Cases: 51
Deaths: 2
- Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
- Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 36
Deaths: 0
- Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 29
Deaths: 1
- La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 24
Deaths: 0
- Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 18
Deaths: 2
- Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 8
Deaths: 0
- Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 8
Deaths: 0
- Community of Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
- Community of Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
- Community of Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
- Community of Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
- Community of Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 1
Deaths: 0
Palm Springs has the third most cases by a city throughout Riverside County, but the most deaths with seven. Moreno Valley has the most with 90 cases (2 deaths), followed by Riverside with 83 cases (0 deaths).
Cases by age range:
- 0 to 4: 4
- 5 to 17: 11
- 18 to 39: 264
- 40 to 64: 441
- 65 to 79: 136
- 80 +: 40
Cases by gender:
- Female: 454
- Male: 443
If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
