San Bernardino County coronavirus cases grow to 530, three new deaths confirmed
San Bernardino County confirmed 157 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases to 530. 5,670 patients have been tested.
The county also confirmed three new deaths. With those deaths, the total is now.
Cases by city:
- Adelanto: 3
- Alta Loma: 4
- Apple Valley: 7
- Barstow: 7
- Big Bear City: 2
- Big Bear Lake: 3
- Bloomington: 7
- Blue Jay: 2
- Chino: 16
- Chino Hills: 22
- Colton: 8
- Crestline: 1
- Fontana: 66
- Fort Irwin: 1
- Grand Terrace: 2
- Hesperia: 18
- Highland: 21
- Joshua Tree: 2
- Loma Linda: 12
- Mentone: 4
- Montclair: 5
- Oak Hills: 2
- Ontario: 28
- Phelan: 1
- Rancho Cucamonga: 36
- Redlands: 41
- Rialto: 26
- Rimforest: 1
- Running Springs: 2
- San Bernardino: 40
- Unknown: 21
- Upland: 18
- Victorville: 20
- Wrightwood: 1
- Yucaipa: 77
- Yucca Valley: 3
