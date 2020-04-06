SunLine bus drivers requiring riders to wear face coverings

News

SunLine Transit Agency bus drivers have begun to deny entry for passengers who are not wearing face coverings in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

The transit agency put the measure into effect following an order issued over the weekend by Riverside County health officials instructing anyone leaving home to wear a face covering and barring all outside gatherings, except for those between family members residing in the same home.

" While covering our faces has become the next essential step we must all take to help flatten the curve, we also want to emphasize that transit should be used for trips accessing essential services only," said Lauren Skiver, SunLine's CEO and general manager. "By working together, we will protect ourselves and others by doing all we can to reduce the spread of COVID- 19.''

SunLine's announcement applies to the agency's regular bus lines, as well as paratransit services. The agency will require all riders to wear a face covering in a correct manner, no exceptions.

SunLine previously cut some of its bus routes, and began offering free fares to reduce contact between riders and drivers.

"Please remember to only ride public transit for essential trips. Thank you to our riders for adhering to the new County guidelines, as any one not in compliance will not be allowed on board," reads a notice on Sunline's website.

For more information about the changes, go to www.sunline.org/covid.