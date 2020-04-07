104-year-old Easter Sunday tradition to end in Palm Springs

Coronavirus

Pastor Rob Goodwin at Our Savior's Church in Palm Springs tells News Channel 3 that a 104-year-old Easter Sunday tradition will come to an end this coming weekend.

The church normally holds an Easter Sunday sunrise service at O'Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs, but the event won't take place this year because of county orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

While understanding and supporting the county orders, Goodwin is expressing disappointment that the Easter tradition is coming to an end.

