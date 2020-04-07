Domestic abuse expected to rise with ongoing stay-at-home order, here are local resources

News

With the ongoing stay at home order, Governor Gavin Newsom and local valley experts are warning of an expected rise in domestic abuse.

“Domestic violence and intimate partner battering...we’re seeing increasing in times of stress,” said Governor Newsom. “We have 16 hotlines that we’ve made available including text chat.”

You can find the state’s COVID-19-related resources for victims of abuse here.

Local marriage and family counselor Carol Teitelbaum says with the current order in place, some abusers might be triggered. She urges people to stay in contact with friends and family and report any abuse immediately.

“If your partner is an abuser, and they know that you’re staying in touch with your family and friends through Skype or Facetime, the chances are much lower that they’re going to do something to hurt you. Because they know people are watching,” said Teitelbaum

Ther Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says they haven't documented an increase in abuse cases so far, but people should not hesitate to call authorities if they're in danger.

Sargeant Alberto Martinez echoed the importance of staying in touch with others during this time: “With all the different technology we have, you could do it on Zoom, you could do it on Skype you could do it on FaceTime you could it on WhatsApp. There are so many applications out there to communicate your message and to talk to other people,” he said.

If you are experiencing abuse, you’re urged to call 911, Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services or Shelter from the Storm. You can also contact help online.

Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Shelter from the Storm hotline: 760-328-SAFE (7233)

