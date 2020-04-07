Four earthquakes hit Anza biggest being a 3.5

News

Four earthquakes hit the Anza area the latest being at 6 pm recorded at a 3.5.

The previous earthquakes just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The first at 5:30 was recorded at a 3.5. Two other hit five minutes later being reported as a 3.2 and a 2.5

This after a series of earthquakes that started with a Friday evening preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake.

Then several small earthquakes shook near Anza Sunday afternoon. A 3.5 and 2.6 were felt after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Just after 2 pm there was a 3.5 earthquake followed by a 2.5 just 30 seconds later.

Th 3 new M≥3 aftershocks to the Anza quake are normal. Actual aftershock sequences show large variability. The productivity (total number of aftershocks) can vary by a factor of 1000 between different mainshocks of the same size. Aftershocks for another year is normal https://t.co/OR1ecM0X23 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 8, 2020

No reports of damages or injuries, but several calls came into the Newsroom saying that people felt the shaking.