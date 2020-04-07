Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:13 pm
Published 6:00 pm

Four earthquakes hit Anza biggest being a 3.5

Four earthquakes hit the Anza area the latest being at 6 pm recorded at a 3.5.

The previous earthquakes just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The first at 5:30 was recorded at a 3.5. Two other hit five minutes later being reported as a 3.2 and a 2.5

This after a series of earthquakes that started with a Friday evening preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake.

Then several small earthquakes shook near Anza Sunday afternoon. A 3.5 and 2.6 were felt after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Just after 2 pm there was a 3.5 earthquake followed by a 2.5 just 30 seconds later.

No reports of damages or injuries, but several calls came into the Newsroom saying that people felt the shaking.

Earthquake Alert

Timothy Kiley

Timothy Kiley is Assistant News Director for News Channel 3 starting in 2002 as Photojournalist.

