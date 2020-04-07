Four earthquakes hit Anza biggest being a 3.5
Four earthquakes hit the Anza area the latest being at 6 pm recorded at a 3.5.
The previous earthquakes just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The first at 5:30 was recorded at a 3.5. Two other hit five minutes later being reported as a 3.2 and a 2.5
This after a series of earthquakes that started with a Friday evening preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake.
Then several small earthquakes shook near Anza Sunday afternoon. A 3.5 and 2.6 were felt after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Just after 2 pm there was a 3.5 earthquake followed by a 2.5 just 30 seconds later.
No reports of damages or injuries, but several calls came into the Newsroom saying that people felt the shaking.
Comments