East valley carjacking and ag theft suspect arrested

News

A Thermal man was taken into custody Tuesday linked to numerous agricultural thefts around the east valley.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said deputies arrested Sosafat Garcia, 29, yesterday. He was wanted for multiple felony warrants.

Sosafat Garcia, 29, Thermal

Investigators say Garcia was wanted for a carjacking at gunpoint January 15th near Harrison Street and Avenue 77th, in Thermal.

Deputies said he escaped in a stolen utility truck, later located.

Deputies located Garcia walking in Thermal in the area of Avenue 72 and Harrison Street. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to a department statement.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with additional information to contact Agricultural Liaison Deputy Lorton at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8990.