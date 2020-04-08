Guitar string factory in Coachella aims to make 400 free masks a day for communities in need

News

Ernie Ball Inc., known around the world for making guitar strings and accessories, is reallocating their resources to make protective masks for valley residents.

The company has a plant located in Coachella where a variety of guitar accessories are normally produced. Now, instead of strings and straps, employees are working to make 400 masks per day to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

“We decided why not use our products that we have in house and even our connections and the supplies...and then go ahead and supply these to our local residents,” said Sharon Chiopa, Human Resources Manager, Ernie Ball Inc.

The company made their mask prototype off of professional recommendations from Kaiser. They’re reversible and washable.

The company says they’ve purchased enough fabric to make 20,000 masks, but that’s just a start.

The first few thousand will be going to organizations in need like Martha’s Village and to farm workers…

After that, they say they plan to make masks available to any Coachella Valley resident who needs one. “That’s who our owners are they just have a heart for the community they have a heart for people in general,” said Chiopa.

In the coming weeks people will be able to sign up online and have a mask delivered to their door. “We’ll ship it completely free to them. no charge at all,” said Chiopa.

To get in touch with Ernie Ball Inc. in Coachella, click here.

