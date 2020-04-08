NeighborhoodHeroes: The nutrition team with DSUSD continues to pack and distribute thousands of meals a day

News

Many kids and their parents rely on school lunches to keep students fed during the week. Since the schools remain closed, staff in the nutrition services department with Desert Sands Unified School District are remaining on the front lines to make sure kids are fed during these difficult times. Mary Perry, the public information officer with DSUSD, said, "Some of these children, these are the only meals they get every day. They get breakfast and they get lunch when they're at school and that could be it."

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more on these Neighborhood Heroes at 6 p.m.



Celebrating #NeighborhoodHeroes

While the coronavirus crisis is keeping us apart, we know the Coachella Valley community is still coming together to help each other.

We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Have you seen someone find creative solutions to the new challenges we all face?