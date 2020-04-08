Police unable to substantiate early morning Indio shooting

News

Police say reports of an overnight shooting in Indio were checked out, but no evidence of any crime was found.

Residents called into the KESQ News Channel 3 newsroom and flooded social media at approximately 1:00 a.m. reporting the sound of numerous gunshots heard in the area of Highway 111, Clinton Street and Miles Avenue and Avenue 46.

Some reported hearing up to 10 shots fired.

Indio Police spokesman Ben Guitron responded to calls from KESQ saying officers checked the scene and found no damage or anyone with any injuries.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as available.