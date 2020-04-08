Rainy conditions across the valley Wednesday morning, Indian Canyon remains closed

News

Wet conditions continue across the valley Wednesday morning.

Indian Canyon remains closed at the Whitewater wash due to flooding. The road is closed between Sunrise parkway and the train station access road. As of Wednesday morning, there is no estimated time of reopening. The train station is still accessible from Garnet Avenue and the I-10 freeway.

Gene Autry and Vista Chino remain open, but drivers are urged to drive carefully and be aware of areas subject to flooding. Authorities are urging people to respect road closure and warning signs. Visibility is poor and roads are slick -- remember, only head out for essential trips.

Wet weather is expected to continue through Friday morning, according to News Channel 3’s meteorologist Patrick Evans.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on weather and road closures throughout the day.

