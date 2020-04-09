Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:39 pm

88 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths reported in San Bernardino County

SB COUNTY CASES

San Bernardino County health officials confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in the county is now 729 with 24 deaths.

A total of 6,816 people have been tested.

Cases in each city:

  • Adelanto: 3
  • Alta Loma: 6
  • Apple Valley: 10
  • Barstow: 8
  • Big Bear City: 2
  • Big Bear Lake: 3
  • Bloomington: 8
  • Blue Jay: 2
  • Chino: 27
  • Chino Hills: 27
  • Colton: 13
  • Crestline: 1
  • Fontana: 87
  • Fort Irwin: 1
  • Grand Terrace: 5
  • Hesperia: 26
  • Highland: 28
  • Joshua Tree: 1
  • Loma Linda: 14
  • Mentone: 4
  • Montclair: 8
  • Morongo Valley: 3
  • Oak Hills: 3
  • Ontario: 36
  • Phelan: 1
  • Rancho Cucamonga: 48
  • Redlands: 46
  • Rialto: 28
  • Rimforest: 1
  • Running Springs: 2
  • San Bernardino: 62
  • Undetermined: 56
  • Upland: 25
  • Victorville: 27
  • Wrightwood: 1
  • Yucaipa: 103
  • Yucca Valley: 3
Coronavirus / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply