88 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths reported in San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County health officials confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths on Thursday.
The total number of positive cases in the county is now 729 with 24 deaths.
A total of 6,816 people have been tested.
Cases in each city:
- Adelanto: 3
- Alta Loma: 6
- Apple Valley: 10
- Barstow: 8
- Big Bear City: 2
- Big Bear Lake: 3
- Bloomington: 8
- Blue Jay: 2
- Chino: 27
- Chino Hills: 27
- Colton: 13
- Crestline: 1
- Fontana: 87
- Fort Irwin: 1
- Grand Terrace: 5
- Hesperia: 26
- Highland: 28
- Joshua Tree: 1
- Loma Linda: 14
- Mentone: 4
- Montclair: 8
- Morongo Valley: 3
- Oak Hills: 3
- Ontario: 36
- Phelan: 1
- Rancho Cucamonga: 48
- Redlands: 46
- Rialto: 28
- Rimforest: 1
- Running Springs: 2
- San Bernardino: 62
- Undetermined: 56
- Upland: 25
- Victorville: 27
- Wrightwood: 1
- Yucaipa: 103
- Yucca Valley: 3
