Marine & child at the Twentynine Palms base test positive for coronavirus

A marine and a child at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center tested positive for coronavirus.

Brigadier General Roger Turner confirmed the two cases on Facebook, the first at the base.

According to Turner, the child is from the Stepping Stones Child Development Center at the base.

The child has mild respiratory symptoms and does not require hospitalization, Turner wrote. The CDC provider that was with the child has been notified of the results and has been quarantined. They will also receive follow-on medical assessment.

A thorough contact investigation is ongoing and base officials will implement further precautionary measures, including temporarily closing Stepping Stones to clean and disinfect the center. A thorough tracing of close contacts is also underway.

The New Horizons Child Development Center will remain open.

No update on the marine's condition, however, Turner confirmed they are going through a similar process with his unit.

As of 4/9/2020, there are 729 coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County, including one in Joshua Tree and 3 in Yucca Valley.