OPEN 4 BIZ: Rooster and The Pig offers free lunch to help those in need

Rooster and The Pig in Palm Springs is offering the same unique menu for takeout that has made it such a popular must-try spot.

The owner, Tai Spendley, is also offering free lunch every day from 1 - 4 p.m. for those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Call 1-760-832-6691 if you'd like to order from this special menu. The free lunch menu can change from day to day; check the restaurant's social media pages for the latest offerings.