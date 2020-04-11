Skip to Content
Another San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the sixth positive case of coronavirus in the department.

The latest deputy who tested positive is assigned to the corrections bureau and was off work with flu-like symptoms before getting tested.

The deputy remained off work while awaiting test results.

The deputy's results came back positive Saturday.

Also, for the first time in San Bernardino County, a jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

