Two gang members arrested in Thousand Palms

News

Two gang members were arrested during a search warrant in Thousand Palms.

On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with the Riverside County Sheriff’s SWAT, served a search warrant at a residence in the 30000 block of Monte Vista in Thousand Palms.

The reason for the warrant stemmed from a follow-up investigation into a shooting that happened on February 28 in Thousand Palms.

During that incident, shots were fired by the suspect in a residential area. There were no victims in this incident. The suspect fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into a street sign.

The suspect left the vehicle and again fled the scene and was not apprehended. Deputies found a 9mm semi-auto handgun inside the crashed vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Castro-Madera of Thousand Palms. Castro-Madera is a documented gang member.

Francisco Castro-Madera

During the search warrant, Gang Task Force Officers found a 9mm semi-auto handgun that had been taken apart at the residence on the 30000 block of Monte Vista in Thousand Palms.

There, officers arrested Castro-Madera as well as a second documented gang member, 18-year-old, Daniel Rodriguez of Indio.

Daniel Rodriguez

Castro-Madera was charged with Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, Felony Evading and two counts of being a Gang Member in Possession of a Firearm.

Rodriguez was charged with being a Gang Member in Possession of a Firearm.

Both Castro-Madera and Rodriguez were booked at the Indio Jail.