Two gang members arrested in Thousand Palms
Two gang members were arrested during a search warrant in Thousand Palms.
On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with the Riverside County Sheriff’s SWAT, served a search warrant at a residence in the 30000 block of Monte Vista in Thousand Palms.
The reason for the warrant stemmed from a follow-up investigation into a shooting that happened on February 28 in Thousand Palms.
During that incident, shots were fired by the suspect in a residential area. There were no victims in this incident. The suspect fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into a street sign.
The suspect left the vehicle and again fled the scene and was not apprehended. Deputies found a 9mm semi-auto handgun inside the crashed vehicle.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Francisco Castro-Madera of Thousand Palms. Castro-Madera is a documented gang member.
During the search warrant, Gang Task Force Officers found a 9mm semi-auto handgun that had been taken apart at the residence on the 30000 block of Monte Vista in Thousand Palms.
There, officers arrested Castro-Madera as well as a second documented gang member, 18-year-old, Daniel Rodriguez of Indio.
Castro-Madera was charged with Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, Felony Evading and two counts of being a Gang Member in Possession of a Firearm.
Rodriguez was charged with being a Gang Member in Possession of a Firearm.
Both Castro-Madera and Rodriguez were booked at the Indio Jail.
