Protesters call for Sheriff Chad Bianco’s removal

Members of the Youth Justice Coalition and other activists are holding roving protest in downtown Riverside calling for Sheriff Chad Bianco's ouster.

The demonstrators are reportedly unhappy with his position on policies, including the conditions of inmates in county jails and the handling of recent police protests.

Today's outing is expected to last several hours.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero is in Riverside covering the protest. She will have more with protesters and the Sheriff's Department.