“BLM Coachella Valley” protesters march 14 miles for a cause

News

A group of 30 protestors gathered at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs to start their peaceful march that will end at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert.

This group of protestors took to the streets starting in Palm spring with one goal in mind for their voices to be heard. They echoed the cries for justice and wanting it now.

“Marching for justice, equality to overall show what is happening in our world and that only one voice can make a difference," said Iyari Belen, one of the organizers for Black Lives Matter Coachella Valley.

“Its about civil protest and to change laws against the government and also protect our human rights," said Leslie Hills, protester.

"I am here to support and bring that awareness its been long overdue and hopefully change comes really soon," said Justin Smith, a protester.

The calls for change follows a second week of protests here in the valley since the death of George Floyd on May 25th. Some of the changes they want include reforming police tactics.

“It sucks that it has to take this for police departments to adjust their protocols and how they operate their day-to-day activity." said Smith. "Its a step in the direction but there’s still a lot to be done.”

The group left Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs around 10 a.m. They set out on a planned 14 mile march to Civic Center Park in Palm Desert.



“Everytime I hear a horn honking in support of what we’re doing it makes me think we are raising some consciousness some awareness in the community," said J.R. Rameriz.

The group stopped at Sunrise Park in Palm Springs for a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

One protestor wanted to bring awareness to what he calls "racial inequality in America" but also marched for his mom.

“My mother was a big activist, I can’t let my side die out so i have to keep going," said Smith.

Police patrolled the route as the march progressed onto Highway 111. Some of the demonstrators had pulled out of the march but only five continued.

“This is only the beginning we’re going to keep on going," said Belen.

More details on the event can be found in an social media post below.

Earlier this week, The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement about the event stating that they will be working closely with the organizers to ensure safety. The department warned travelers of traffic impacts surrounding the area. The Palm Springs Police thanked people for maintaining peace at recent events and share appreciation for the organizers' cooperation.

We are aware of the event planned for SUNDAY JUNE 14th at Ruth Hardy Park from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Please be aware of traffic impacts in the surrounding around. Thank you all for maintaining the peace at these gatherings.