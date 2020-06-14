Skip to Content
June 14, 2020
“BLM Coachella Valley” protesters march 14 miles for a cause

IMG_6583

A group of 30 protestors gathered at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs to start their peaceful march that will end at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert.

This group of protestors took to the streets starting in Palm spring with one goal in mind for their voices to be heard. They echoed the cries for justice and wanting it now.

“Marching for justice, equality to overall show what is happening in our world and that only one voice can make a difference," said Iyari Belen, one of the organizers for Black Lives Matter Coachella Valley.

“Its about civil protest and to change laws against the government and also protect our human rights," said Leslie Hills, protester.

"I am here to support and bring that awareness its been long overdue and hopefully change comes really soon," said Justin Smith, a protester.

The calls for change follows a second week of protests here in the valley since the death of George Floyd on May 25th. Some of the changes they want include reforming police tactics.

 “It sucks that it has to take this for police departments to adjust their protocols and how they operate their day-to-day activity." said Smith. "Its a step in the direction but there’s still a lot to be done.” 

 The group left Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs around 10 a.m. They set out on a planned 14 mile march to Civic Center Park in Palm Desert.


 “Everytime I hear a horn honking in support of what we’re doing it makes me think we are raising some consciousness some awareness in the community," said J.R. Rameriz.

The group stopped at Sunrise Park in Palm Springs for a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

One protestor wanted to bring awareness to what he calls "racial inequality in America" but also marched for his mom. 

“My mother was a big activist, I can’t let my side die out so i have to keep going," said Smith.

Police patrolled the route as the march progressed onto Highway 111. Some of the demonstrators had pulled out of the march but only five continued. 

 “This is only the beginning we’re going to keep on going," said Belen.

More details on the event can be found in an social media post below.

*THIS IS A PEACEFUL MARCH* Join us on Sunday, June 14th to hold police officers accountable for their actions or lack of actions and for the injustices that the black community faces. We’re marching for all of the lives that have been taken by police brutality. We’re marching for the ones that can’t march for themselves. We are marching for the defunding of police. We want justice for every victim. We are showing our allyship to BLM. We want to bring awareness to institutionalized racism and systemic oppression. We are are marching against the malicious acts that the police has committed upon those they are sworn to protect. The systemic oppression that Black people receive is not only present in law enforcement, but is heavily seen in the education system and healthcare world too, among many others. We’re marching for the actual freedom and liberation of black people. In the constitution, Black people are still labeled as 3/5 of an actual human. Black people are looked at as second class citizens but have helped build this country and the government from the ground up. The black community has been disrespected and refused the same basic rights for far too long. Too many lives have been lost to the police’s carelessness. Join us to have our voices heard as we peacefully march towards Downtown Palm Springs. We will have our voices heard. We will have justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Kendrick Johnson, Tamla Horsford, David McAtee, Aiyana Jones, and all other victims. We advise you to wear your face mask and bring water! Dm us for any questions. Please stay safe if you decide to attend and take any other necessary precautions to keep yourself, other protesters, and your loved ones safe due to the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Please stay home if you are sick or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19. #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by BLM Coachella Valley (@blmcoachellavalley) on

Earlier this week, The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement about the event stating that they will be working closely with the organizers to ensure safety. The department warned travelers of traffic impacts surrounding the area. The Palm Springs Police thanked people for maintaining peace at recent events and share appreciation for the organizers' cooperation.

We are aware of the event planned for SUNDAY JUNE 14th at Ruth Hardy Park from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Please be aware of traffic impacts in the surrounding around. Thank you all for maintaining the peace at these gatherings.

Dani Romero

