ShortFest’s co-director of programming gives us inside look at some of the top short films featured online

The Palm Springs International Short Film Festival, 'Shortfest' begins Tuesday, June 16.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay spoke with the co-director of programming for Shortfest, Sudeep Sharma to learn more.

Due to the pandemic, all films can be streamed online for free.

“Anywhere around the world people can watch the films that are available,” Sharma said.

This is how it works:

Visit psfilmfest.org, select Shortfest, click 'Films,' browse nearly 300 films from 69 countries, and once the film is available you’ll be able to press the play button. You can also get notifications of daily screening availability.

“There’s a lot of family stories, there’s a lot of relationship stories and finding love,” Sharma said.

A short film is 40 minutes or less, the average length film in Shortfest is 16 minutes.

We spoke with Rachel Harrison-Gordon, who’s film, “Broken Bird” is being featured for the first time in Shortfest.

“It’s all kind of surreal that we were accepted to the film fest in the first place,” she said.

"Broken Bird” is about a biracial, Jewish girl who shares her coming of age story.

Two other films, Sharma says are must-sees this year are “Egg Cup Requiem” and “The Star Sisters,” two documentaries about how our memories become a part of who we are.

“And they are amazing films that are really special and rare and it’s a great event that we aren’t losing, we’re actually being able top share with you in some way and I’m sure if you watch one or two of these films you’ll be amazed at the quality of them and how moving and crazy they are and you’ll want to watch more,” he said.

The award winners will be announced at the end of the festival on June 21.

For the full lineup of short films visit: https://kesq.com/news/news-headlines/2020/06/04/palm-springs-shortfest-goes-virtual-and-releases-line-up/