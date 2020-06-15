Locals react to the Supreme Court protecting LGBTQ workers from discrimination

News

Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers nationwide.

The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices.

For more details on the ruling, CLICK HERE.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have reaction from the community today.