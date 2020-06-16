California legislature votes to keep funding for Salton Sea project in state budget proposal

News

The California legislature voted Monday to keep the Salton Sea in its budget proposal sent to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia said he’s pleased the legislature found a way to allocate some funding for the Salton Sea despite the fiscal challenges created by the pandemic.

His office tells KESQ News Channel 3 a little over $19 million has been allocated for the Salton Sea North Lake project.

“Circumstances surrounding this year’s budget process have been far from ideal and there are still many more difficult decisions ahead but my colleagues and I have demonstrated our commitment to protect safety net programs and prioritize investments for our most vulnerable,” he said.