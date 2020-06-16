Children drowning risk may increase because of COVID-19

Coronavirus

The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents and adults taking care of children to take extra measures in safety when kids are around water this summer. They said, "This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as children spend more time at home with caregivers who may be distracted by work and other responsibilities."

“Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and it’s one of the top causes of death for teens. As children are at home more due to social isolation recommendations, they may have more access to pools, bathtubs, and other sources of water – all of which pose a drowning risk,” said pediatrician Ben Hoffman, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on Injury, Violence & Poison Prevention.

