ShortFest’s youth jury explains how they choose the best short film

Meet some of the members of the youth jury for ShortFest 2020!

“I personally love this," Daniela Urive a La Quinta High School student told News Channel 3. "I think it’s awesome!” she added.

Nine local high school students were selected to be a part of this year's jury. They watch 19 short films in the festival, then they deliberate and choose one film to receive the Young Cineastes Award.

They share with News Channel 3 what they’re looking for in a good short film.

“I really think of the technicality aspects,” Chase Carroll, a Xavier College Prep High School student shared.

“It’s actually the connection I have with the movie like if I can relate it to my life,” Chase's twin sister, Angie Carroll, another student at Xavier College Prep High School added.

“It has to have a very compelling story and a clear message,” William Harris, a Palm Springs High School student explained.

“I look at all films differently," Leo Milmet, a Palm Valley High School student said. "I don’t think there’s one way to critique all of anything and I think that applies to film even more than it applies to most art forms,” he added.

Zack Solomon, manager of education and membership with the Palm Springs International Film Society runs the group discussions after they watch the films.

“Watching these shorts that are usually international, usually about young people, I’ve found it to be really great as far as the dialogue that I’ve had,” Solomon said.

And throughout the festival, the young jury can attend online forums to learn more about filmmaking.

“I’m very excited about a specific forum next week that’s called, ‘pump up the jams’ and it’s all about music in short films and how that can transform a story,” Shelby Armor, a Palm Valley High School student said.

For many, this opportunity serves as a great addition to their resumes.

“I do want to pursue a career in filmmaking,” Harris said. Though he added, he's not sure in what aspect yet. Maybe writing, he said.

And since ShortFest is online this year, they’re creating their own movie-going experience from their homes.

“I hook it up to my tv, turn the lights off, darken the blinds and I can turn it into not my own theatre but make it a little bit of an immersive experience,” Milmet said.

The ShortFest award winner for the Young Cineastes Award as well as other category awards will be announced on June 21.

You can watch ShortFest films online for free here: https://www.psfilmfest.org/2020-shortfest/film-finder